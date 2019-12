Future of Education Summit: NAB’s Kingsley Nyarko on how Ghana is tackling youth unemployment

At the Future of Education Summit 2019, held in Sandton, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board of Ghana (NAB) spoke to CBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi about the steps taken by the Ghana government to achieve a 6.7 per cent unemployment rate through a programme to absorb graduate youth into the job market.