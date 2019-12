Future of Education Summit: TAG CEO Adkins on the importance of teaching employability skills at secondary, university level

The theme for The Future of Education Summit 2019 was “The Future of Educations: Reactive vs Proactive”. Coming from Dubai to attend the summit was Dan Adkins, CEO of the Transnational Academic Group Middle East. He spoke to CBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi about the gap between work-place ready and formal education.