Nigeria commits to visa on arrival for all African passport holders

Two years ago Rwandan Immigration & Emigration announced that the country would be granting 30 day visa upon arrival for all countries without prior approval, the move was met with mixed reactions but now it's been reported that president of Nigeria, has made a similar declaration. According to President Muhammadu Buhari, the country would now be granting visa on arrival for all travellers with African passports, this comes some months after the country ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) agreement. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor speaks.