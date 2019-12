Rwanda scraps tax on sanitary pads: A win for the Africa girl child

The last time CNBC Africa had this guest in studio, the topic was focused on whether or not African governments should scrap taxes on sanitary pads, now, news has arrived that Rwanda has just done that. This comes after South Africa made the move back in April of this year. Founder of the #FreeThePeriod campaign, Isabella Akaliza joins CNBC Africa on what she feels should come next.