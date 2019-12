SAP’s Steve Tzikakis on why he’s bullish on Africa’s potential

The head of one of the world’s biggest tech companies believes Eskom is suffering problems endured by power generators around the world that it can help over with more training for its staff. Steve Tzikakis, President of south Europe the Middle East and Africa for tech company SAP says he is also an Afro-optimist who sees change for the better on the continent.