Some businesses cashing in on #EskomCrisis

Since the announcement of Stage 6 load shedding, energy products have flying off the shelves. From solar to rechargeables and even the good old fashioned candles and batteries are flying off the shelves. CNBC Africa Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Danisile Sithole from Internal Sales and Media Relations at Turner Morris on how this recent demand surge compares to 2008?