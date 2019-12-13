Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: Debt sustainability & Senegal’s development plans

Senegal’s Minister for Economy, Planning and International Corporation, Amadou Hott says when African Countries borrow, they have to make sure the debt is mostly used for acquiring assets that generate both social and economic returns. CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor spoke with him on the sidelines of the IMF's International Conference in Senegal which focused on sustainable development and debt sustainability....