UK general elections: What Boris Johnson’s victory means for Brexit CNBC reporter Julianna Tatelbaum breaks down the aftermath of the UK general elections which Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party secured a thumping victory. December 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Some businesses cashing in on #EskomCrisis Daily Newsletter BlackRock’s global outlook for year 2020 Daily Newsletter Dubai Expo 2020: Exploring avenues for growth in public and private sector Videos Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: Debt sustainability & Senegal’s development plans Daily Newsletter Nigeria commits to visa on arrival for all African passport holders Daily Newsletter Rwanda scraps tax on sanitary pads: A win for the Africa girl child Videos Future of Education Summit: NAB’s Kingsley Nyarko on how Ghana is tackling youth unemployment Videos Future of Education Summit: How can South Africa improve its education outcomes? Videos Future of Education Summit: TAG CEO Adkins on the importance of teaching employability skills at secondary, university level Videos Future of Education Summit: How this former investment banker is disrupting the education system with an innovative curriculum Videos Future of Education Summit: Adam Habib on the future of universities & the importance of a university degree in the workplace Daily Newsletter “Investor value might take time to be realised” – Nigeria equities wrap Videos NSE ends week in negative territory Daily Newsletter Celebrating Africa’s Titans of Industry at the 9th All Africa Business Leaders Awards Videos REN21 Exec Rana Adib assesses global status of renewable energy in power sector Videos SAP’s Steve Tzikakis on why he’s bullish on Africa’s potential Captains of Industry Captains of Industry: Why this Dubai-based asset manager is taking a closer look at Africa Videos Numsa’s Karl Cloete on what’s behind the mass job losses in South Africa Videos The Future of Education: Reactive or Proactive Videos CBN sells N289bn on 362-day maturity: Nigeria’s FX market update LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Here are four ways South Africa can get more power generation... December 13, 2019 Some businesses cashing in on #EskomCrisis December 13, 2019 UK general elections: What Boris Johnson’s victory means for Brexit December 13, 2019 BlackRock’s global outlook for year 2020 December 13, 2019 Dubai Expo 2020: Exploring avenues for growth in public and private... December 13, 2019 Video Some businesses cashing in on #EskomCrisis December 13, 2019 UK general elections: What Boris Johnson’s victory means for Brexit December 13, 2019 BlackRock’s global outlook for year 2020 December 13, 2019 Dubai Expo 2020: Exploring avenues for growth in public and private... December 13, 2019 Sustainable Development, Sustainable Debt: Debt sustainability & Senegal’s development plans December 13, 2019