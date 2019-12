Here’s why small businesses in Kenya struggle to grow

According to a new ME Policy Index report, in Kenya small businesses are struggling to expand in the local and export market due to a poor regulatory environment. In addition, struggling retailer Nakumatt Holdings has shut down three of its remaining six stores, signalling trouble in the recovery path that it embarked on about two years ago. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Economic Analyst, Reginald Kadzutu.