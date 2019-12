Cabinet wants new Eskom boss De Ruyter to start work earlier

The pressure is on for Incoming Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter as he is being urged by cabinet to start his role sooner than the 15th of January. As of recently, the struggling state owned entity has sent shockwaves through the nation with a load shedding crisis that has lasted for 2 weeks. Energy expert Ted Blom joins CNBC Africa for more.