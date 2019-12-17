Future of Education Summit: Seth Kunin on building private-public partnerships in education

Adaptive learning and adaptive teaching perspectives are changing mind-sets and revolutionising the delivery and consumption of education to benefit the workplace, society and the economy. At the Future of Education Summit 2019 held in Sandton, Prof Seth Kunin, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, International at Curtin University, Australia spoke to CBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi about the most important take-aways from the summit, as well as the importance of Public Private Partnerships in the education sector.