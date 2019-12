PIC Commission hands over final report

The PIC Commission of Inquiry has handed its final report to President Ramaphosa. The commission began in January 2019 after a request to investigate some transactions at the PIC was brought to the President’s attention by UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa. The commission has now completed its work and it is up to President Ramaphosa to act on the findings. CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi filed this report.