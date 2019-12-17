Senate to approve Buhari’s $29.9bn loan request: What impact will this have on Nigeria’s economy?

Nigeria's Senate President told journalists in Abuja that the Senate will approve President Muhammadu Buhari's $29.9 billion loan request. Meanwhile, Nigeria's President is expected to sign the 2020 appropriation bill into law. This comes as Nigeria's Statistics Office records another uptick in headline inflation for the month of November. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for a recap of Nigeria's revenue drive this year.