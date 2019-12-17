WEF: Overall gender gap narrows for first time in 3 years, here’s how African countries fared

The World Economic Forum (WEF) says closing the overall gender gap across politics, economics, health and education narrowed for the first time in three years. This was in their latest Global Gender Gap report, where Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is reported to have closed 68 per cent of the gender gap so far. Roberto Crotti, Lead for the Centre for the New Economy and Society at the World Economic Forum joins CNBC Africa from Geneva for more.