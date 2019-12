Rwanda looks to deepen trade ties with Oman, hosts 10th Omani Products Trade show

For the first time, the 10th edition of the Omani Products Exhibition will take place in Rwanda between January 15th to 18th, with the aim of improving trade relations between the two countries. Over 80 exhibitors from Oman are expected to showcase from food and beverage, plastics, textiles, metals and minerals, construction and logistics. Ayman Al Hsani, Chairman of Opex Commitee joins CNBC Africa for more.