A look at key drivers of Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx markets in 2019

Following his re-appointment as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele rolled out a five year policy plan that to guide the Apex Bank’s activities from 2019 to 2024. Steve Osho, Co-Managing Partner of Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa to assess the major policies that shaped Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market in 2019....