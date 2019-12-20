Annual market review: This is how Uganda Securities Exchange performed in 2019

Bank of Uganda (BoU) held its last Treasury Bills (T-Bill) auction of 2019 on December 18th to raise $59.96 million. However, the previous bill auction had an underwhelming performance in terms of amount raised with the Central Bank only managing 88.07 per cent of the amount offered. Also last week, trading turnover dropped by 36.36 per cent to 23.81 relative to $37.28 million the previous week. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for a review on how the money market faired this year.