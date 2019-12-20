Attacks on gold mining companies sits at nine, urgent action required

A security worker was killed in the early hours of this morning in Harmony Gold’s Kalgold operation which is 330 km from Johannesburg. The mining company says the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) are investigating the incident as no gold was stolen during the attack. According to the Mineral Council of SA, this year alone, the gold industry has suffered 9 attacks that have seen employees and security personnel held hostage and assaulted. Charmaine Russell, Communications Consultant of the Minerals Council South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.