BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall on how sport is driving economics on the continent

The Basketball Africa League (FIBA) announced cities in Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Morocco and Tunisia as the host and the host city for the first-ever BAL Final Four and BAL Final will be Kigali. Additionally, Nike and Jordan Brand will be the exclusive outfitter of the new professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa and scheduled to begin play in March 2020. Amadou Gallo Fall, Basketball Africa League President, joins CNBC Africa for more.