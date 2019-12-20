Competition Commission of SA rides ‘data must fall’ wave

The Competition Commission of South Africa recently announced that South African telecoms companies MTN and Vodacom must reduce the prices of their mobile data. While consumers rejoiced at this news, critics argued that the commission had overreached. Sabelo Dlamini, Senior Research and consulting Manager at the International Data Corporation of South Africa says that he thinks the competition commission did not take the right approach to this. He joins CNBC Africa for more.