NSSF surpasses target, Umeme to restore electrical power in Uganda with $70mn loan

In Uganda, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has collected more money from members than was anticipated. By the end of this December, 11.5 was collected surpassing the target of Ksh 11.3 trillion. Also – with only six years left to the end of its concession, Umeme has secured a $70mn syndicated loan that would partly be used to undertake capital investments to evacuate electricity from Uganda’s newest dams. Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.