This is what shaped BRVM market this year: Nigeria’s 2019 market recap

As the year winds down, the key benchmark indices of the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) market are set to end the year in negative territory. Myriam Ouattara, Portfolio Manager at EDC Asset Management joins CNBC Africa from Cote d’ Ivoire to recap activities that shaped the BRVM market in the year 2019.