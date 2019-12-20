Top performers honoured at the Rwanda Tourism Awards Rwanda has recognised private and public actors in the tourism industry during the second edition of Rwanda Tourism Awards. December 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Rwanda targets $800mn in tourism revenue over next 4 years Videos BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall on how sport is driving economics on the continent Videos Agriculture industry in reveals an increasing demand for Nigeria’s cocoa: 2019 recap of soft commodity market Videos Rui Oliviera on performance of Kwanza in Angolan markets Videos Competition Commission of SA rides ‘data must fall’ wave Videos Annual market review: This is how Uganda Securities Exchange performed in 2019 Videos Why this SA billionaire is excited about District Six judgement Videos Former Eskom managers arrested over alleged R745mn fraud Videos Kairos Capital CEO: Nigeria should re-open its borders, tighten protocols article Jamil Ampomah how Africa can tap into the next decade of opportunities Videos Cars45 CEO Etop Ikpe on how Nigeria can grow its automotive sector Videos Novus CEO on how the company is re-positioning itself as traditional textbook sales decline Videos US president Trump impeached by the House on both articles Videos Fitch affirms SA’s outlook as negative Videos A look at key drivers of Nigeria’s fixed income & Fx markets in 2019 Videos Highlight Special of the Transformers Summit 2019 article Why this Uber for trucks believes that if you are in the Middle East you need to be in Africa Videos Trump’s impeachment goes to a vote, how will this impact the 2020 presidential elections? Videos DA wants independent audit at Eskom East Africa Rwanda looks to deepen trade ties with Oman, hosts 10th Omani Products Trade show LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Top performers honoured at the Rwanda Tourism Awards December 20, 2019 Rwanda targets $800mn in tourism revenue over next 4 years December 20, 2019 BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall on how sport is driving economics... December 20, 2019 Agriculture industry in reveals an increasing demand for Nigeria’s cocoa: 2019... December 20, 2019 Rui Oliviera on performance of Kwanza in Angolan markets December 20, 2019 Video Top performers honoured at the Rwanda Tourism Awards December 20, 2019 Rwanda targets $800mn in tourism revenue over next 4 years December 20, 2019 BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall on how sport is driving economics... December 20, 2019 Agriculture industry in reveals an increasing demand for Nigeria’s cocoa: 2019... December 20, 2019 Rui Oliviera on performance of Kwanza in Angolan markets December 20, 2019