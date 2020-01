Appointment of former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor as new ABSA CEO analysed

Former Reserve Bank Deputy Governor, Daniel Mminele is the first black CEO of South Africa's third largest bank, Absa. Mminele replaces the interim CEO, Rene van Wyk from the 15th January 2020 but what does this mean for Absa and the banking sector? Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.