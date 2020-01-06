How Richard Maponya stood up against racism – Gaby Magomola

Richard Maponya, an iconic South African businessman died in the early hours of this morning and condolences continue to pour in from across the country. Maponya was one of the trailblazers in his country who inspired generations to fight for a place in business and worked until his passing at age 99. Gaby Magomola, who is a veteran for fighting anti-apartheid laws and a friend to the entrepreneur, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the legacy of Richard Maponya.