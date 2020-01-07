This is what can be done to end power cuts in South Africa

Despite Eskom promising South Africa that it will not experience load shedding today, the struggling state-owned power utility says its plants remain severely constrained and could inevitably result in stage 6 load shedding which has happened once in the country, but the question remains – are we ready to normalize stage 6 load shedding and what does it mean for South Africa and the economy? Energy Analyst and Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence, Chris Yelland joins CNBC Africa for more.