CAX to invite the likes of Steve Harvey, Idris Elba to leverage opportunity in Kigali’s creative industry

One of the continent's biggest collections of creatives will be taking place in Kigali this month. CAX is expected to have some of Hollywood’s A-listers as they seek to inspire Africa's creatives. Dolapo Adedapo, Head of Global Engagement at Creative Africa Exchange joins CNBC Arica for more.