Electricity tariffs expected to increase this year: The state of Nigeria’s power sector

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says there will be an increase in electricity tariffs by the first of April this year. The announcement came after the electricity regulator concluded its minor review of the multi-year tariff order of 2015 and the minimum remittance order for the year 2020. George Etomi, Director at Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the future of Nigeria’s power sector.