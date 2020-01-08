Global oil prices drop in the midst of U.S-Iran tensions For an analysis of global markets, Per Magnus Nysveen, Oil Analyst from Rystad Energy joins CNBC Africa for more. January 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Newsletter Sirius Minerals set for R7bn takeover by Anglo American: How profitable an investment will this be? Daily Newsletter Electricity tariffs expected to increase this year: The state of Nigeria’s power sector Videos CAX to invite the likes of Steve Harvey, Idris Elba to leverage opportunity in Kigali’s creative industry Videos The Future of Education: Reactive or Proactive Videos How this digital platform is improving tertiary education outcomes in Africa Daily Newsletter Bitcoin prices expected to remain stable despite ongoing Middle East tensions Videos How the U.S.-Iran tensions impact global oil prices Videos How latest Iran midnight attacks are likely to shape African oil markets this year Videos SA business sector’s plea for corruption to be dealt with Videos This is what can be done to end power cuts in South Africa Videos The life and times of iconic South African entrepreneur Richard Maponya Videos How Kenya’s NSE index surged by 74% a decade on Videos Will West Africa realise its journey to a single currency? Southern Africa Here’s why the Zim dollar is still not favoured amongst locals Southern Africa Angola eases open investment taps East Africa How Carbon is smoothening the fintech plains by expanding into Kenya Videos How Richard Maponya stood up against racism – Gaby Magomola Videos Will tensions between Iran and the U.S affect SA – if so, how? Daily Newsletter What new ABSA CEO needs to do to prosper East Africa Alyce Nkesha on how MICE sector is key driver of revenue growth in Rwanda LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Kenyan retailer Nakumatt to close as creditors back liquidation January 8, 2020 Sirius Minerals set for R7bn takeover by Anglo American: How profitable... January 8, 2020 Global oil prices drop in the midst of U.S-Iran tensions January 8, 2020 Electricity tariffs expected to increase this year: The state of Nigeria’s... January 8, 2020 CAX to invite the likes of Steve Harvey, Idris Elba to... January 8, 2020 Video Sirius Minerals set for R7bn takeover by Anglo American: How profitable... January 8, 2020 Global oil prices drop in the midst of U.S-Iran tensions January 8, 2020 Electricity tariffs expected to increase this year: The state of Nigeria’s... January 8, 2020 CAX to invite the likes of Steve Harvey, Idris Elba to... January 8, 2020 The Future of Education: Reactive or Proactive January 8, 2020