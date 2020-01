How latest Iran midnight attacks are likely to shape African oil markets this year

Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles on multiple bases housing U.S troops in Iraq, in a retaliation attack that spiked oil prices to four-month highs to over $71, after which prices settled to about $69 dollars and 83 cents per barrel. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Managing Director for EnergyInc Advisors joins CNBC Africa to discuss trends that will shape the oil markets this year.