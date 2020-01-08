How this digital platform is improving tertiary education outcomes in Africa

The numbers show that tertiary level enrolment in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) stands well below the global standard, there are a number of reasons for this of course, chief among them simply being access. When students do manage to enroll, the issues then become keeping up with high tuition costs and relatively expensive learning materials, often leaving students with no choice but to make due with outdated textbooks and damaged goods from donations or past students. Phil Pleiwon, Founder of Imano Portal, a platform born in Liberia believes he could provide a solution right here in East Africa. He joins CNBC Africa for more.