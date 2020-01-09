BUA Cement lists entire cement holdings on NSE: An outlook of Nigerian markets

Sigma Pensions says the combination of a low interest rate profile at the start of the year, cheap equity valuations and double-digit dividend yields in some sectors presents scope for positive sentiments towards Nigerian stocks. Meanwhile, BUA cement today listed its combined entity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions, joins CNBC Africa me for an outlook on Nigeria’s equities market this year.