Emmanuel Odiaka on what will shape Nigeria’s money markets in 2020

Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital says the first quarter bond calendar by the Debt Management Office, implementation of Nigeria's new minimum wage and a possible reversal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit are some factors that could shape trading at Nigeria's fixed Income and Forex Market this year. He joins CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi for more.