How U.S-Nigeria relations are set to stimulate Nigerian economy, develop entrepreneurial skill set

The United State Consul General to Nigeria, Claire Pierangelo says having identified SMEs as the growth of the Nigerian economy, the US hopes to be able to work with entrepreneurs at that level to develop their skill set and businesses. Ms Pierangelo spoke to CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole during her courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) here she rang the Closing gong.