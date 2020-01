BUA Cement now 3rd most capitalised company in Nigeria on NSE listings

As BUA Cement completes the listing of their new combined entity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Yusuf Binji, Managing Director BUA Cement says the entity is poised to have an even better outing this year. In an interview with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole, Binji also stated that the company is strategically positioned for opportunities within Nigeria.