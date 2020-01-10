Friends and family bid farewell to father of black entrepreneurship, Richard Maponya

It was a sombre day for many business people. Hundreds of entrepreneurs, politicians, family and business tycoons came to Rosebank Union Church in Johannesburg to pay tribute to one of the biggest names in Southern Africa who inspired many to follow his brave charge into business. Richard Maponya made a name for himself in business against the odds in apartheid days and mentored a legion of people to carry his empowerment torch into the future. Many paid tribute to a life dedicated not only to business, but to helping others.