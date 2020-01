Julius Bizimungu reflects on Rwanda’s economic growth in 2019, forecasts 2020

Rwanda registered $2.46bn in investments for the year 2019, on the other hand the government has returned to the capital markets with a $15.8mn Bond and we also take a look at the highlights of the World Bank global economic prospect’s report. Journalist of The New Times Rwanda, Julius Bizimungu joins CNBC Africa for more.