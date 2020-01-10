MTN involved in Smartphone campaign is set to change and improve the lives of Rwandan citizens

On the 20th of December, just a few weeks ago, the #ConnectRwanda campaign was launched on social media by MTN Rwanda in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation. The goal of the campaign is getting smart phones into the hands and homes of the country's most vulnerable citizens. Some 50,000 phones have been pledged so far but with a gap that consists of millions, are these efforts enough? CEO of MTN Rwanda, Mitwa Ng'ambi joins CNBC Africa for more.