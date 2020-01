Sibanye-stillwater takes additional 12% stake in DRDGOLD for R1bn

Sibanye-stillwater, a 38 per cent shareholder in DRDgold, has exercised its option to acquire an additional 12 per cent interest in the company. The mining giant now has a majority stake of just over 50 per cent in DRDGold. Neil Pretorius, CEO of DRDgold joins CNBC Africa for more.