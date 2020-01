Challenges faced by REIT sector and solutions to overcome them in 2020

South Africa’s worst performing asset class in 2019 was once again the property sector. This was despite the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sector recovering to modest growth after it fell by 25 per cent in 2018. Keillen Ndlovu, Head of Listed Property Funds at Stanlib joins CNBC Africa for more on what lies ahead for the sector in 2020.