Cutting the costs: Why lower data prices would be good for SA telecoms giants

In December last year, a slew of recommendations were made by the competition commission for Vodacom and MTN to reduce data prices in the region of 30 to 50 per cent. James Hodge, Chief Economist at the Competition Commission argues the reforms will make the sector more competitive, reduce costs and overcome regulatory hurdles – both of which support investment in the sector. He joins CNBC Africa for more.