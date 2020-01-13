Exit Jumia Food, enter Vuba Vuba – MD Albert Munyabugingo on how new food delivery service plans to cater to Rwandan market

Last month it was announced that Jumia was suspending their food delivery services here in Rwanda, the news came amidst reports that the Pan-African e-commerce company had already shut down operations in several other African countries, including Cameroon and Tanzania, but to customers here in Kigali, the news was still quite surprising. The service had become a mainstay in many city dwellers' lunch and dinner plans and the outcry was heard on Twitter. Enter, Vuba Vuba – a new company by former Jumia Rwanda Managing Director, Albert Munyabugingo, plans to pick up where Jumia Food left off. He joins CNBC Africa for more.