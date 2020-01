How investors should be reading MTN , now that the auditor general has withdrawn its tax claim

The Attorney General of Nigeria withdrew its $2 billion tax demand against MTN Nigeria on Friday and referred the matter to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigeria Customs. MTN CEO, Rob Shuter says the decision paves the way to an orderly and amicable solution to the issue. President of Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola joins CNBC Africa for more.