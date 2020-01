SA retail story: Closing shops and cutting jobs

On Friday Edcon group announced the closure of its Rosebank Edgars store, a move that surprised following last years agreement with landlords to reduce the groups rent. Today Massmart announced that it too could be shutting down Dion Wired and Masscash stores, with 1440 jobs on the line. Is this a trend of worse to come? Investment Analyst, Chris Gilmour joins CNBC Africa from the Scottish Highlands for more.