“We should not be too rigid in embracing reforms for economic growth” – LCCI DG, Muda Yusuf

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), says for Nigeria to achieve strong growth between 6 to 8 per cent, policy makers should embrace reforms such as the deregulation of oil and gas, harmonisation of multiple exchange windows and privatisation of redundant state assets among others. Muda Yusuf, Director General of LCCI joins CNBC Africa for more.