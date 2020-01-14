Is business ready to take responsibility for climate change?

One of the most pertinent issues that have been echoed for years is the need for reforms and implementation for the risk faced by climate change. Many organisations and conferences have tried to tackle with the conversation of climate change in the last decade but as we enter the new decade in 2020 we look at the ways in which countries and governments could better handle the issues of climate changes. Tim Palmer, Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Oxford and Rachael Akosua Antwi, Climate Change and Sustainability Advisor at KOA Capital joined CNBC Africa to give insight.