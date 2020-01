Moyo to launch appeal bid against Old Mutual

Peter Moyo will soon file an urgent court bid to appeal the verdict that today declared Old Mutual’s decision to fire him as CEO as lawful. Moyo’s leave to appeal comes just hours after the insurer won its own appeal application against Moyo’s temporary reinstatement last year. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke with Moyo's Attorney, Eric Mabuza and Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe.