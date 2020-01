Nigeria’s new Finance Bill: What you need to know

Nigerians will start paying a new 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on products as part of over 90 changes to 7 tax laws as the newly signed Finance Bill becomes law. Meanwhile, as Nigeria’s Economic Recovery Growth Plan winds down this year, local papers say a new plan is underway. Nonso Obikili, Director of Turgot Centre for Economics and Policy Research joins CNBC Africa from Abuja for more.