Why this analyst believes market reaction to Woolworths CEO exit speaks volumes

Woolworths share price bounced after CEO Ian Moir announced plans to step down next month. He will be replaced by 56-year-old retail veteran Roy Bagattini. Moir has been heavily criticised for the value destruction caused by the retailer’s Australian operation David Jones. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters spoke to the Deputy Chairman of Sasfin Wealth, David Shapiro for more.