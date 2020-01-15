Artificial Intelligence: What opportunities and challenges does it bring to East Africa?

The past couple of years has seen many exciting initiatives relating to Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and the overall Smart City movement develop. Concerns on issues such as job losses, security and ability to surpass human intelligence have been vocalized. Liliosa Muturi, Impact Manager at Samasource Kenya joins CNBC Africa for an understanding the impacts and potential of Artificial Intelligence in East Africa.